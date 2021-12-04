Viacoin (VIA) Trading Down 8.4% Over Last Week

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Viacoin has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $4.69 million and approximately $55,491.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.26 or 0.00320174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006943 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000547 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

