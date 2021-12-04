VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the October 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.05. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $40.89.

Get VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 398,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,232,000 after purchasing an additional 72,098 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 7,251.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 396,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after buying an additional 391,587 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,454,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 56,187 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 271,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.