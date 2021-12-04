Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €109.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Vinci (EPA:DG) received a €109.00 ($123.86) target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.50 ($111.93) target price on Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays set a €109.00 ($123.86) price objective on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($122.73) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a €111.00 ($126.14) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($121.59) target price on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vinci has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €105.69 ($120.10).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €91.21 and its 200-day moving average price is €91.35. Vinci has a 52 week low of €69.54 ($79.02) and a 52 week high of €88.80 ($100.91).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

