Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 30.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NCV opened at $5.64 on Friday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $6.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02.

In other news, Director James S. Macleod purchased 12,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $76,578.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,297,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after buying an additional 57,626 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.