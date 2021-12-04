Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Director Buys $176,350.00 in Stock

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Director Wes Cummins bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.27 per share, for a total transaction of $176,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

On Friday, November 26th, Wes Cummins purchased 5,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $174,900.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, Wes Cummins purchased 10,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $378,000.00.

NYSE:VPG opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.64. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The company has a market capitalization of $469.96 million, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 9,055 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 182,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.