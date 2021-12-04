Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Receives $52.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.82.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Aegis upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

VSTO stock opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.38.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.22 per share, with a total value of $47,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $871,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $310,294. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,946,000 after buying an additional 96,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,239,000 after acquiring an additional 24,384 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,731,000 after acquiring an additional 51,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 29.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,800,000 after purchasing an additional 141,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,857,000 after purchasing an additional 34,154 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

