Wallington Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,150 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,629 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after acquiring an additional 47,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 20.2% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $146.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.95 and a 200-day moving average of $173.51. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.54.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

