Wallington Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,230 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 63.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,265,000 after buying an additional 11,021,254 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21,417.1% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,833,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,408,000 after buying an additional 3,815,879 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,680,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,810,000 after buying an additional 2,954,076 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 242.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,429,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,005,000 after buying an additional 1,719,522 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,655,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,606 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPYG stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.31. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $73.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.