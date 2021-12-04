Wallington Asset Management LLC Sells 812 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wallington Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.9% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LOW opened at $248.69 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.31 and a 52-week high of $256.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $167.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.37 and a 200-day moving average of $207.79.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.23.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

