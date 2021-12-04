Warp Finance (WARP) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for $291.71 or 0.00601980 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $506,246.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Warp Finance Coin Profile

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

