Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.16. Webster Financial posted earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 28.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.55.

WBS stock opened at $53.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $39.64 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 108.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

