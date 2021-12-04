WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Increases Dividend to $0.73 Per Share

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.728 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.
WEC Energy Group has increased its dividend payment by 21.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. WEC Energy Group has a payout ratio of 63.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WEC Energy Group to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.9%.
Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $91.17 on Friday. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65.
In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
WEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Argus increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.
About WEC Energy Group
WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.
