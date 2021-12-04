WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Increases Dividend to $0.73 Per Share

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.728 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

WEC Energy Group has increased its dividend payment by 21.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. WEC Energy Group has a payout ratio of 63.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WEC Energy Group to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.9%.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $91.17 on Friday. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Argus increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

