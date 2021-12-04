Wedbush Lowers C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target to $45.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price target decreased by analysts at Wedbush from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AI. Piper Sandler cut their target price on C3.ai from $78.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.44.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.09. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.95 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 337,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $16,659,133.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,005,114.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,237,075 shares of company stock worth $58,843,327. Insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in C3.ai by 270.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,968,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in C3.ai by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,962,000 after purchasing an additional 898,128 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in C3.ai by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,264,000 after purchasing an additional 644,462 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,312,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in C3.ai by 732.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,848,000 after purchasing an additional 547,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

