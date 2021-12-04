Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 53,539 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 351.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 53,539 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.10% of Hill-Rom worth $7,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Hill-Rom by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 150.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 14.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.08, for a total value of $453,298.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

HRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $155.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.86. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.34 and a 52 week high of $156.22.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.97 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

