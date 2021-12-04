Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $7.94 Million Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 986,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,017 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $7,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in ASE Technology by 256.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 163,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 117,275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 1,417.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,266,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,454,000 after buying an additional 2,117,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.35. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.02.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. KGI Securities lowered ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

