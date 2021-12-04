Wells Fargo & Company MN Invests $7.73 Million in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 174,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,733,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Health Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth about $4,260,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,344,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,776,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $745,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,586,000. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist decreased their price target on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 28,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $768,803.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $232,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,554,753 shares of company stock valued at $126,183,893 over the last quarter.

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average is $32.80.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.