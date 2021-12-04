Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,779 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.27% of Veracyte worth $7,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 66.1% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,532,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,253,000 after buying an additional 1,008,289 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 181.0% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,191,000 after buying an additional 1,001,895 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 21,676.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 583,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,324,000 after buying an additional 580,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 18.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,135,000 after buying an additional 389,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 60.7% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 834,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,347,000 after buying an additional 314,900 shares in the last quarter.

In other Veracyte news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $95,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total value of $145,106,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,431 shares of company stock worth $145,965,291 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $36.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 0.78. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day moving average is $42.53.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $60.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

