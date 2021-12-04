WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their buy rating on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of WestRock from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.77.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.93. WestRock has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 287.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of WestRock by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

