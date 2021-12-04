Wilder World Trading 28.9% Lower This Week (WILD)

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 4th. In the last seven days, Wilder World has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wilder World has a total market capitalization of $358.13 million and approximately $31.79 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wilder World coin can currently be bought for $4.86 or 0.00009917 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wilder World alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00040851 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008033 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.38 or 0.00239510 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Wilder World

Wilder World (WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,683,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Buying and Selling Wilder World

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wilder World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wilder World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wilder World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.