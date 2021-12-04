William Blair Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DSGX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.94.

DSGX opened at $76.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 92.36 and a beta of 1.01. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $55.63 and a 1-year high of $91.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.38.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

