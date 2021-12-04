William Blair Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Patterson Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. William Blair also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $29.21 on Friday. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $28.16 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average of $31.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 164,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 48,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 29,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.82%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.