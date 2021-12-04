William Blair Weighs in on Graco Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Graco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Graco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

GGG stock opened at $75.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Graco has a 12-month low of $64.34 and a 12-month high of $80.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.58.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.27 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,765,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,269,176,000 after acquiring an additional 109,056 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 4.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,895,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,659,000 after acquiring an additional 340,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,906,000 after buying an additional 580,896 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 8.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,404,000 after buying an additional 395,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,132,000 after buying an additional 110,443 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

