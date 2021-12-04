William Blair Weighs in on The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:DSG)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the company will earn $1.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.20. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

DSG has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$103.40.

TSE DSG opened at C$98.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$105.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$92.81. The stock has a market cap of C$8.33 billion and a PE ratio of 92.52. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of C$68.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$115.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$104.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$134.36 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 5,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.39, for a total transaction of C$600,138.11. Also, Senior Officer Raimond Diederik sold 11,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.37, for a total transaction of C$1,270,802.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,063,700.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

