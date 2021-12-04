Wings Market Capitalization Achieves $2.01 Million (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Wings has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $470.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings coin can now be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wings has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00041273 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.68 or 0.00236641 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Wings

Wings is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The official website for Wings is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

