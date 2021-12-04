WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,180,000 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the October 31st total of 9,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 856,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF opened at $6.05 on Friday. WisdomTree Investments has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.05 million, a P/E ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.77.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $59,041.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $33,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WETF. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Investments by 279.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,685,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after buying an additional 1,241,355 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Investments by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,763,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after buying an additional 1,086,787 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in WisdomTree Investments by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,255,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after buying an additional 864,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in WisdomTree Investments by 286.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 785,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 582,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,700,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 578,514 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

