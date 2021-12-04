Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $333.89.

WDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $266.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Workday has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,483.20, a P/E/G ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.11.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total value of $435,723.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 280,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total transaction of $75,009,575.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 623,735 shares of company stock worth $162,230,987. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 19.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Workday by 51.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 0.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Workday by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 874,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,610,000 after buying an additional 28,923 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

