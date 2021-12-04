World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Short Interest Update

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the October 31st total of 1,820,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

INT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 33.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,464,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,813,000 after buying an additional 2,615,754 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,100,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,968,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.6% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,066,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,310,000 after buying an additional 480,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 79.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 811,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after buying an additional 358,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INT traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $25.49. 396,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,741. World Fuel Services has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $37.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that World Fuel Services will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

