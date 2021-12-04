Wrapped BNB Price Tops $567.16 on Major Exchanges (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for $567.16 or 0.01147424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $3.12 billion and $2.47 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00060317 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,086.24 or 0.08266903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00064546 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00083150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,622.90 or 0.98369277 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,508,546 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

