Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Trading Down 2.7% This Week

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 4th. During the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $109.27 million and $11.88 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be purchased for about $65.16 or 0.00132208 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00041156 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008012 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.68 or 0.00238773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM (CRYPTO:WNXM) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

