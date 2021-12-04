WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $17.99 on Friday. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.58.

Get WW International alerts:

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.77 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. WW International’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WW International will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

WW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WW International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of WW International in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WW International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WW International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 548,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,335 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.78% of WW International worth $10,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.