Xaurum Trading Down 32.1% Over Last 7 Days (XAUR)

Xaurum (CURRENCY:XAUR) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Xaurum coin can now be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Xaurum has traded 32.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Xaurum has a total market cap of $1.78 million and $25,521.00 worth of Xaurum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Xaurum (CRYPTO:XAUR) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Xaurum’s total supply is 71,186,118 coins. The Reddit community for Xaurum is /r/xaurum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Xaurum is www.xaurum.org . Xaurum’s official Twitter account is @xaurumofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xaurum (XAUR) is a smart contract & token system built on Ethereum. It was developed from the previous PoS blockchain, Xaurum (XAU) which was migrated to the Ethereum platform to lower costs and inflation associated wwith mantaining a Proof of Stake 2.0 cryptocurrency. Xaurum is a gold-backed crypto asset, that derives its value from the gold reserves maintained by the Auresco Institute, a non-profit organization created by the Xaurum team. Xaurum is meant to be used as a store of value since the gold base that backs Xaurum is always growing. The former cryptocurrency, Xaurum (XAU) had an ICO period, in which 1016 XAU coins were sold. In the RICO period, these XAU coins are exchangeable for XAUR at a 1-8000 rate. During this RICO period, anyone was also allowed to send cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies to the Auresco Institute to recieve newly created XAUR. In this smart contract system, the old PoS XAU coins that were swapped and the ones that were minted in the RICO period will be in circulation (all of these coins have been backed by gold), and the remaining supply is locked (the locked supply is not backed by gold). Xaurum users have two ways of acquiring tokens, you can earn them in the “Goldmine” or Mint them. When mining on the Goldmine, users are exchanging their hashpower in a multipool. The earned coins from staking and mining these cryptocurrencies are used to buy more gold and to release Xaurum that was previously locked into circulation, by backing it with the newly bought gold. The proceeds from the Multipool can also be used to buy Xaurum in an exchange and pay the miners, depending on the market value of Xaurum, mined cryptocurrencies and the gold itself. When minting new coins, users are allowed to send fiat currencies directly to the Auresco Institute in exchange for new coins. These users are called Masternodes but they do not maintain the blockchain. Instead, they are required to have a 1000 XAUR collateral (like Dash masternodes), in order to create new coins. This ensures that any fraud attempt would not be profitable for the Xaurum masternodes. Profits from running the PoW multipool and from the Minting process are sent to the Commonwealth wallet, and allow the Xaurum system to increase their gold supply at a must faster pace than the XAUR supply itself. “

