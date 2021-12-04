XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 17,400 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $1,246,188.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $65.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.10. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEL. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in XPEL by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of XPEL by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of XPEL by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in XPEL by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

