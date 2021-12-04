Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.81

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 250493 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.26.

The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.34 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 4.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,814,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,249 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,380,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,983,000 after purchasing an additional 274,932 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 14.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,686,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,792 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 16.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,545,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 112.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,881,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

