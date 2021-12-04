Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Director Acquires $135,100.00 in Stock

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Director Douglas A. Carty acquired 10,000 shares of Yellow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $135,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of YELL opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $680.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 3.25. Yellow Co. has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $14.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yellow Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yellow by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Yellow by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 174,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 112,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Yellow by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 25,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

YELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

