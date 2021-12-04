Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Director Acquires $135,100.00 in Stock

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Director Douglas A. Carty acquired 10,000 shares of Yellow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $135,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of YELL opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $680.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 3.25. Yellow Co. has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $14.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36.
Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yellow Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.
YELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.
Yellow Company Profile
Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.
