Yezan Munther Haddadin Acquires 10,000 Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Stock

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Director Yezan Munther Haddadin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $13,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $4.26.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

