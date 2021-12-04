YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Short Interest Update

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,070,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the October 31st total of 5,780,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 362.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

YPF stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,477,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,624. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.