Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) to announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 80.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $231,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 308,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 930,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,839,000 after acquiring an additional 161,166 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 94,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 898,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARI stock opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 66.82, a current ratio of 66.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

