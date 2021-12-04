Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to Post $1.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $1.01. Baxter International posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAX shares. Raymond James started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.42.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $78.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $88.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Amundi purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at $163,027,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Baxter International by 19,221.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,068,000 after purchasing an additional 903,777 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at $38,159,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $620,185,000 after purchasing an additional 451,813 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in Baxter International by 633.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 340,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,383,000 after purchasing an additional 294,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

