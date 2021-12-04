Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2021

Brokerages predict that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. CVB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.73 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

CVBF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 435,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,831. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.46. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,243,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,278,000 after purchasing an additional 318,301 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,204,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,858,000 after purchasing an additional 628,007 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,630,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,305,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,478,000 after purchasing an additional 73,255 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,269,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,233,000 after purchasing an additional 26,165 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVB Financial (CVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.