Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Brokerages predict that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. CVB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CVB Financial.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.73 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

CVBF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 435,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,831. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.46. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,243,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,278,000 after purchasing an additional 318,301 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,204,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,858,000 after purchasing an additional 628,007 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,630,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,305,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,478,000 after purchasing an additional 73,255 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,269,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,233,000 after purchasing an additional 26,165 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVB Financial (CVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.