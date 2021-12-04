Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.29. Option Care Health posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $891.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

OPCH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded Option Care Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of OPCH traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.55. 425,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,851. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day moving average is $23.00. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $247,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,675,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 414.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 318,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after buying an additional 256,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,406,000 after buying an additional 1,010,879 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,043,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,615,000 after buying an additional 15,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

