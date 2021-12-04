Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to announce earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Pfizer reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 107.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $7.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Benchmark upped their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist increased their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $54.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.90. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $55.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

