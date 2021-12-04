Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.13 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will report sales of $253.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $250.79 million to $255.40 million. RBC Bearings reported sales of $145.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year sales of $919.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $900.50 million to $940.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ROLL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial raised RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.67.

RBC Bearings stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,108. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.12. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $160.51 and a 52 week high of $250.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,456,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,217,000 after purchasing an additional 258,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,690,000 after purchasing an additional 147,453 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,503,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,614,000 after purchasing an additional 73,316 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 913,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,173,000 after purchasing an additional 34,994 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 794,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

