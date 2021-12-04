Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.13 Million

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will report sales of $253.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $250.79 million to $255.40 million. RBC Bearings reported sales of $145.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year sales of $919.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $900.50 million to $940.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ROLL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial raised RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.67.

RBC Bearings stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,108. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.12. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $160.51 and a 52 week high of $250.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,456,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,217,000 after purchasing an additional 258,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,690,000 after purchasing an additional 147,453 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,503,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,614,000 after purchasing an additional 73,316 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 913,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,173,000 after purchasing an additional 34,994 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 794,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBC Bearings (ROLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.