Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.76. Southside Bancshares posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

SBSI traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $41.22. 72,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,199. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.42. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 3%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

In related news, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $39,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 8,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $393,996.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,687 shares of company stock worth $694,942. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 91.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 136,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,617,000 after acquiring an additional 106,785 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 242,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 82,749 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 375.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 65,975 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 42,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

