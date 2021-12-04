Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.40 Million

Analysts expect Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) to announce $35.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.79 million and the lowest is $32.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full-year sales of $117.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $122.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $162.86 million, with estimates ranging from $152.40 million to $173.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sunlight Financial.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.20).

Several brokerages recently commented on SUNL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Shares of Sunlight Financial stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.26. 1,673,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,679. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.15. Sunlight Financial has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $16.66.

In related news, CEO Matthew Potere acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $86,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy Parsons bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

