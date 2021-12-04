Zacks: Analysts Expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $268.47 Million

Brokerages expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) will report $268.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $267.40 million to $270.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $293.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.31 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,059. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average of $20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $28.59.

In other news, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 6,259,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $125,874,482.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $445,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,165,067 shares of company stock worth $143,772,529.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth $467,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth $936,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth $374,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

