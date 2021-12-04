Zacks: Analysts Expect CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. CNO Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.14. 726,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,617. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.34. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

