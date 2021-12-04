Zacks: Analysts Expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Coeur Mining reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 28,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,314,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,317,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.78.

Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

