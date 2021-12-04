Zacks: Analysts Expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to Post $0.33 EPS

Analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. CrossFirst Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ CFB opened at $14.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $740.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.32.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, insider David L. O’toole sold 7,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $109,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse acquired 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,770 shares of company stock worth $197,790. 9.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.9% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 65,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

