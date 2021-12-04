Zacks: Analysts Expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Brokerages expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to announce sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the lowest is $1.30 billion. Encompass Health reported sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year sales of $5.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the third quarter worth $18,357,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Encompass Health by 10.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15,248 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 4.2% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the third quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the third quarter worth $665,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

