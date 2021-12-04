Zacks: Analysts Expect IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for IronNet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that IronNet will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.63). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IronNet.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRNT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on IronNet in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on IronNet in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on IronNet from $27.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

In other news, CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $243,892.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 384,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,792.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in IronNet in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in IronNet in the third quarter valued at $64,236,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in IronNet in the third quarter valued at $10,230,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in IronNet in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in IronNet in the third quarter valued at $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

IronNet stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,579,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,520. IronNet has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.47.

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

